RAPID CITY - Dr. Richard Lindenmeyer passed away after a brief illness at the age of 97. He was born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa. In his youth, he was an avid violinist, practicing up to four hours a day. He graduated from high school in June of 1943 and was drafted into the US Army in October of 1943. He shipped out to Europe, landing in Toulon, France in the fall of 1944. He fought through France, Holland, and Luxembourg and finally served guard duty in Germany. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, was discharged in April of 1946 and received a Good Conduct Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge and a Bronze Star for Valor.

He returned to Iowa and attended Iowa University ultimately earning a Doctorate in Oral Surgery. He married Lori Leichsenring and they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota in 1956 where he established his practice. He served the community as an oral surgeon into his seventies. He spent many wonderful days fishing in the Black Hills and central state lakes.

Dr Lindenmeyer is survived by his wife, Jackie Lindenmeyer, and his children, Mark, Ann, Jon, and Matt, and her children, Monica, Dedre, Sonia, Stacy, John and David and his brother Robert "Bob" Lindenmeyer.

Details will be handled by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and the services will be private.

Donations in his name may be made to The Club for Boys of Rapid City, SD.

A special thank you to his fishing buddies and to Ron for all the help and companionship shown to "Doc" over the years.

