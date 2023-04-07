RAPID CITY, SD - Dr. Robert H. Rasmussen of Rapid City, formerly of Chadron, NE, died April 4, 2023 in Rapid City after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was 88.

"Ras", as he was known to friends, practiced medicine as a family physician in Chadron from 1963 until his retirement in 2000. He loved the natural beauty of the Pine Ridge area around Chadron, as well as the Black Hills. In Chadron, he enjoyed his many longtime friends, community involvement and serving his patients. He was born February 1, 1935 in Exeter, NE, to Bernard and Anna (nee Olsen) Rasmussen. He graduated from Exeter High School in 1953. He came to Chadron after graduating from Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. It was at Kearney State that he met his future wife, Joellyn Gardner. They were married August 31, 1958 in North Platte, NE. The marriage would produce three children and would last nearly 63 years until Joellyn's death in August 2021.

Dr. Rasmussen led his family by example, living a life of service to his Lord Jesus and to his neighbors. He was an active member for more than 50 years of Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron, where he served in various leadership roles. He also served as a longtime member of the Chadron Rotary Club, the Chadron Elks Club and served on the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education. He was a strong supporter of Chadron State College and loved attending Eagle football games. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner.

He and Joellyn enjoyed golfing at Ridgeview Country Club near Chadron and spending time at Lake Angostura near Hot Springs, where they owned a cabin. Ras liked to drive his boat while his kids and grandkids skied or rode a tube behind. Ras and Joellyn also traveled with friends on trips to Colorado, Las Vegas, Hawaii and other locations. In later years, he made many walleye fishing trips with friends and family to Lake Oahe near Pierre, SD.

He and Dr. Robert Penor established Doctors Clinic in Chadron in 1963 and served there together for several years before joining the town's other family physicians at Chadron Medical Clinic. His fellow doctors, nurses and other medical professionals were a source of friendship, collaboration and mutual support. He delivered hundreds of babies and often got up in the middle of the night to do so, or to provide emergency care at Chadron Community Hospital. His patients and their families were very important to him.

Ras and Joellyn moved to Rapid City in 2016. They lived near children and grandchildren, residing at Good Samaritan Society's St. Martin Village until they went to be with Jesus.

He is survived by children: Jim (Nanette) Rasmussen of Omaha; Ann (Tim) Hast of Rapid City; and Carrie (Kim) Lobato of Rapid City; brother, Gary (Frances) Rasmussen of Vermillion, SD; sister, Delores Bailey of York, NE; brother-in-law, Brian (Dan) Gardner of North Platte; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Dale; and a son, William.

A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron, with a lunch following at the Country Kitchen.

Burial will be at a later date in Exeter, NE.

Condolences may be sent to Carrie Lobato, 4064 Valley West Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Episcopal Church or Chadron State College.