Duane Ewalt

ALZADA, MT | Duane Ewalt, age 75, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 11am Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Thursday, December 2nd at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery, in Sturgis, with Military Honors provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.

Duane's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is a video tribute as well.

