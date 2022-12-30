Duane Henry Boy took his last "Honor Flight" into the arms of his Heavenly Father the morning of December 26, 2022.

Duane served honorably in the U.S. Army, seeing combat in the rice paddies and jungles of Vietnam, where he was exposed to Agent Orange and suffered many after effects from that chemical, starting in 2018.

He received his Master's degree in Marine Biology from Oklahoma State University and worked for Texas Instrument as an Environmental Impact Researcher on the Hudson River, NY. He was transferred to Dallas, TX, and changed careers, serving 34 years as a Dallas Policeman. He retired in 2011, with the title of Robbery Detective.

He married Rita (Buls) Boy in Sturgis, SD, in July 2013, where they were currently living.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; and her children who he considered his own: Daniel (Sheri) Boy, Whitewood, SD, Beth (John) Bowman, Pierre, SD, and Christian Boy, Moorhead, MN; and Duane's daughter, Tristan Boy, Camano, WA; his 10 grandchildren: Nessa Boy, Sandra Boy, Michelle Shryock, Nick Shryock, Kevin Boy, Alex Boy, Corey Bowman, Debra Bowman, Lisa Dahl, and Casey Dahl; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Darwin (Brenda) Boy, AR, Marvin (Angela) Boy, OK.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruth Evelyn (Burris) Boy.

Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 1020 State Street in Spearfish, SD. Interment with full military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Memorials will be established to Midwest Honor Flight and Sturgis Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

Blessed Be His Memory.