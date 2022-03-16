MITCHELL - Duane Wald, 84, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Duane is lovingly survived by his daughters and their families: Donnita (Dave) Folmer and daughter, Lauren Folmer, Bismarck, ND; Lynn (Darren) Paulson, Rapid City, SD; Kari (Steve) Gales and children, Davis and Brynn Gales, Watertown, SD.
To view full obituary visit http://www.bittnerfuneralchapel.com/