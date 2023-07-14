BOYES, MONTANA - Dusty Gilger, age 74 of Boyes, Montana, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at his home following sudden complications from his fight against cancer.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.