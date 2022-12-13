PHOENIX, AZ - Dwayne Lorne Walliser, 73, of Phoenix, AZ passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022.

He was born June 18, 1949 in Bienfait, Saskatchewan to Aloyious "Ole" and Helen (Davies) Walliser. He graduated from Bienfait High School in 1967 and Black Hills State University in 1971.

After graduation, he decided to call South Dakota home, joined the family hotel business and later became a U.S. citizen. He was married to Phylis Swem in 1974, of which two daughters were born prior to their divorce.

He was an avid traveler and experienced many years of success in the hotel and restaurant business across the Midwest before relocating to Arizona in the late 90's. Once he moved south, he made the transition into real estate, where he realized a new passion for helping family and friends find the perfect home.

Dwayne was a devoted Shriner heavily involved in the organization throughout his life. He spent his free time helping to support the community, raising money leading various boards, riding crazy cars in parades and doing anything that would help bring a smile to any child in need of one. One of his proudest achievements was serving as Naja Potentate in 1993. Up until his passing he was always looking for ways to support the organization who was committed to changing children's lives through innovative care.

He is survived by two daughters, his pride and joy: Tina (Chad) Cartwright of Portland, OR and Regena (Jeremy) Gustafson of Phoenix, AZ; his sister, Bonnie (Lloyd) Biesenthal of Regina, Saskatchewan; and a nephew, Dean (Tanya) Biesenthal of Regina, Saskatchewan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ole (who died at an early age) and Helen and stepfather, Ron.

In lieu of a service and memorial, the family requests you all raise a Bud Light in his honor and donate to Naja Shriners or an organization you are passionate about.