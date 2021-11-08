NISLAND | Earl Capp, 89, died Nov. 3, 2021.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation.

Inurnment will take place at 9 a/m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Military Honors provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.

Earl's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.