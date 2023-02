Earl Daniel (Dan) Dake passed away quietly in his home in Sandy, Utah February 3, 2023 surrounded by his wife of 69 years Nadine and children Dana, Tim, and Chris.

Dan had a distinguished career with the Bureau of Public Roads/Federal Highway Administration during the planning and construction of the Interstate Highway System.

There will be no funeral services. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com.