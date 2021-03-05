Earl Stucke

He and Grace married in December 1953 and lived in San Diego until Earl was honorably discharged. The two then returned to Gettysburg to farm with Earl's parents and start a family.

Daughter Janet was born in 1955 and twin daughters Karen and Kathy were born in 1958.

In the fall of 1959, God called Earl to be a pastor. He truly had a servant's heart -- in the words of Methodist church founder John Wesley "strangely warmed" -- and a passion for recklessly and selflessly sharing it.

Earl and Grace moved their young family to New Jersey to attend Drew Seminary. Son David was born in 1961.

Upon graduation from seminary in 1963, he returned to South Dakota and was appointed to the Methodist churches in Colton and Chester. In 1966, he began serving the Winner Larger Parish, which included the Winner, Colome and Lakeview Methodist churches, Ideal Presbyterian, and Millboro and Wewela United Churches of Christ. Son John was born in 1968.

In 1972, Earl became pastor of Riverview United Methodist Church in Huron and the Virgil United Methodist Church. In 1980, he was appointed to Hilltop United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

Earl and Grace retired to Rapid City in 1994.