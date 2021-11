PHILIP | Echo Rockafellow, 83, died on Nov. 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at First Lutheran Church in Philip.

Private family interment will be held at a later date at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.