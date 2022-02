BELLE FOURCHE | Ed C. Helmer, age 87, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at his home in Spearfish, with his loving wife by his side.

The funeral service will be held 1pm Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Ed's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.