FARGO, N.D. | Ed Deibert, 81, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Edward Jerome Deibert entered this world on October 13, 1939 in Bison, SD, born to Joe and Ammertte (Novy) Deibert.

Ed graduated from high school in Bison, SD. He went on to further schooling and earned the following degrees: Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from South Dakota State University in 1965; Master of Science from South Dakota State University in 1967; and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Nebraska in 1976.

Ed met Sharon Rymerson in 1965 at SDSU. Ed and Sharon were married on June 26, 1966 in Brookings, SD. They had 55 years together.

After Ed graduated from SDSU he worked at Kansas State University as a researcher for three years. Ed was recruited to study for his Doctorate in Nebraska and they spent five years in Lincoln. While in Lincoln, their only son, Josh, was born. In 1976, the family moved to Fargo where Ed began his career as a Professor of Soil Science at NDSU. He taught at NDSU for 29 years.