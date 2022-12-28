 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eddie G. Brown, Jr.

RAPID CITY – Eddie G. Brown, Jr., age 67, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his residence in Rapid City.

Services at a later date in Salem, VA.

Arrangements with Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, VA and Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

