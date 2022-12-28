RAPID CITY – Eddie G. Brown, Jr., age 67, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his residence in Rapid City.
Services at a later date in Salem, VA.
Arrangements with Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, VA and Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
