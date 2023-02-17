Eddie "Gene" Price, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, February 10, 2023, in Rapid City, SD, at the age of 71.

Gene was born on August 26, 1951, to Othel E. and Edna Faye (Duke) Price in Amarillo, TX. He grew up in Andrews, TX with his older sister Judy and twin sister Jan. During high school, they moved to Friona, TX and then to Idalou, TX. Gene graduated from Idalou High School in 1969 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1971.

After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, TX, Gene was assigned to the 92nd Security Police Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, WA. Then he went to Kwang Ju Air Base, South Korea, performing duties as a Desk Sergeant and Squadron Training Noncommissioned Officer. In 1973, Gene was assigned to the 44th Security Police Group, 45th Missile Security Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD. His duties ranged from Flight Security Controller, Senior Controller Wing Security Control, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) Scheduling/Dispatch, and NCOIC Squadron Supply. While stationed at Ellsworth, he met the love of his life, Patricia McKenzie, who was also enlisted in the Air Force. They were married on June 19, 1976, in Rapid City, SD.

Upon transfer in 1981 to the 509th Security Police Squadron, Pease Air Force Base, NH, Gene served as a Flight Chief, Staff NCO and Superintendent Weapons Systems Security. In 1982, while living in New Hampshire, Gene and Pat welcomed their daughter, Faye Lynn.

In 1984, Gene was assigned to the 39th Security Police Flight, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, as the Security Day Shift Flight Chief, First Sergeant and Superintendent Plans/Programs. He guided the unit to the first Ammo Award of Excellence ever received by a Security Police Unit. In 1986, Gene, Pat and Faye returned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD, where he assumed duties as the Security Flight Chief, "A" Flight until assuming the Superintendent duty 812th Security Police Squadron in 1988. In 1990, he was assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of South Korea, for a 1 year tour where he worked as the Security Superintendent, 8th Security Police Squadron. In 1991, he assumed the position of Operations Manager, 28th Security Police Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant in August, 1993.

Gene joined the Custer County Sheriff's Department from 1995-2000, first as a Reserve, then transitioned to a full time Deputy. Along with the responsibility of patrolling the vast number of miles of highways and roads of Custer County, Gene also enjoyed being able to patrol Custer State Park during the Sturgis Rally on the department's Harley Davidson.

In 2004, Gene found himself back in law enforcement on the other side of the radio as a dispatcher for the South Dakota Highway Patrol. He was promoted to Station Manager until State Radio merged with the Emergency Services Communication Center. He was then assigned to Dispatch Coordinator until his retirement in 2019.

If Gene wasn't doing home projects, puttering in his garage or fishing in the Black Hills, he could be found enjoying time with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters - his true pride and joy.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 46 years, Pat, daughter Faye (Tim) Haggar of Omaha, NE and granddaughters, Izzy and Sophia; siblings Judy Hogue of San Angelo, TX and Jan Slover of Tulsa, OK; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his half-brother, Richard Price, his brother-in-law, Rob Slover, and his niece, DeRinda Conder.

A family visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Kirk Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19 at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday February 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.