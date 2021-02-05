Edith 'Jeannine' Lester

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. | Edith Lester, known as Jeannine or “Nean” to family and friends, passed away Dec. 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lester, and her parents, Verne and Ruby Barnett. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Erck, New Braunfels, TX; her brother, Donald Barnett, Littleton, CO; brother-in-law, Earl Eliason, Pagosa Springs, CO; and sister-in-law, Pat Lester, Sun Lakes, AZ.
Jeannine is also survived by her children, Vicky Endres (David), Randy Lester-Wilson (Ryan), Paul Lester (Kathy Blum), Leigh Ann Alexander (Jeff), and Howard Lester (Martha). Grieving family includes grandchildren, Jeremy Endres (JoJo), Jarred Endres (Chris), Sean Lester-Wilson, Erin Coffey (Brent), Bryan Lester, Kadin Tallon, Rosa Plasencia (Colin), Ana Plasencia (Sam Rueda), Corey Lester (Mayra Bugarin); and two great-grandchildren, Theo Lessig and Eliza Coffey. Jeannine has a number of nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, throughout the United States.
Jeannine was born May 1, 1935 in Deadwood, SD. Her family lived in Deadwood and Custer, and eventually moved to Rapid City. This is where she met the love of her life, Harold Lester. The couple was married for 66 years.
The family moved frequently during Harold's career in the Air Force. This included Colorado, South Dakota, Texas, Guam, New York, and finally California. Fond memories of happy times in the Black Hills of South Dakota brought her much happiness.
Jeannine graduated from Riverside City College. She was an accomplished realtor having worked at several locations in the Riverside area. Jeannine was an active member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Moreno Valley.
Jeannine liked bright colors and listening to music. The accomplishment she took the most pride and joy in was that of her large family. She enjoyed cooking, get-togethers, playing cards, knitting, and doing what she could to bring happiness to others. Jeannine embodied love in a way few are able to experience firsthand. Jeannine was a “Class Act” and is sorely missed by many.
Services for Jeannine were private, and she was buried at Riverside National Cemetery with her husband Harold. A Celebration of Jeannine's life will be held at a later date.