WALL - Edith Paulsen, age 97, of Wall, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.