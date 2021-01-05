Edith R. Russell

OLATHE, Kan. | Edith Rose Russell died Dec. 31, 2020 in Olathe, just barely missing the new year by a few minutes. She fought a long battle with Parkinson's disease, and a shorter, more cruel battle with COVID.

She was born to Philip Schuh and Hilda (Thane) Schuh in McCoy, TX. She married Everett L. Russell Jr. of Poteet, TX, on Sept. 14, 1952. Everett and Edith lived in George West, TX, and Refugio, TX, and then transferred to Guymon, OK, moving for Everett's job. Edith always said that in every town she lived, she had a treasure chest that was overflowing with friends.

Edith had a long and fulfilling career in banking, achieving the position of Assistant Vice President of Operations at the First National Bank in Guymon. She retired with Everett in 1984 and moved to Spearfish, SD, to be closer to family, especially their grandchildren.

But Edith continued to keep busy in retirement, working as a volunteer with the Lookout Memorial Hospital. This became a second career with the hospital as an admissions clerk and switchboard operator for the next 16 years.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Spearfish and still considers this her spiritual family.

In 2018, due to her declining health, Edith moved once more, this time to Olathe, in order to be closer to her family.