Edith R. Russell

OLATHE, Kan. | Edith Rose Russell died Dec. 31, 2020 in Olathe, just barely missing the new year by a few minutes. She fought a long battle with Parkinson's disease, and a shorter, more cruel battle with COVID.
She was born to Philip Schuh and Hilda (Thane) Schuh in McCoy, TX. She married Everett L. Russell Jr. of Poteet, TX, on Sept. 14, 1952. Everett and Edith lived in George West, TX, and Refugio, TX, and then transferred to Guymon, OK, moving for Everett's job. Edith always said that in every town she lived, she had a treasure chest that was overflowing with friends.
Edith had a long and fulfilling career in banking, achieving the position of Assistant Vice President of Operations at the First National Bank in Guymon. She retired with Everett in 1984 and moved to Spearfish, SD, to be closer to family, especially their grandchildren.
But Edith continued to keep busy in retirement, working as a volunteer with the Lookout Memorial Hospital. This became a second career with the hospital as an admissions clerk and switchboard operator for the next 16 years.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Spearfish and still considers this her spiritual family.
In 2018, due to her declining health, Edith moved once more, this time to Olathe, in order to be closer to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; a son, Mark; her mother, Hilda (Schuh) Rogers; her father, Philip Schuh; and a sister, Stella Eichman.
Survivors include two daughters, Lori Russell of Mustang, OK, and Grace (Darrel) Riddle of Olathe; two granddaughters, Erin (Paul) Cain of Shawnee, KS, and Julie (Daniel) Logan of Cheyenne, WY; two great-granddaughters, Molly Logan and Allison Logan; as well as that treasure chest of friends.
Services and memorial will be held at a later time to be announced.