RAPID CITY | Edith Weber, 90, died at her daughter's home in Winona, Miss., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Edith was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Weber. She found her calling as a cook and a mother but as the last of her children graduated from high school, she found a new passion… running! She achieved many goals throughout her running career including State and National Senior Olympics, and many marathons, highlighted with running the Boston Marathon when she was 76. She was an inspiration to many.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Weber (Linda), Tim Weber (Paula), Peggy Stanley (Dave), Perry Weber, Cathy Noble (Mike), and Joey Weber (Amanda), 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her sisters, Caroline and Dorothy; and son, Gerald.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, before a motorcade to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis for services at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials or flowers should be sent to Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

