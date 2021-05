RAPID CITY | Edna M. Durkin, 96, died Saturday, May 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a Vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Blessed Sacrament Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Blessed Sacrament Church with burial at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.