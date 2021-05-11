Edna M. Durkin

RAPID CITY | Edna Mae Durkin, 96, peacefully went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center. She was a Christmas baby, born December 25, 1924 in Rapid City to Josephine (Schulz) and George Williams.
Edna was raised on the family farm north of Box Elder. While attending Rapid City High School, she moved to town and lived with the Charles Ray family during the week, and assisted Dr. Ray at his dental clinic.
A few years after graduation, she met and married Vincent Durkin on August 11, 1946. Vince had moved to Rapid City after discharge from the Army Air Force in September 1945 to open a night club, the Club Green Acres, with his surviving war buddies. Edna worked for a company that supplied clubs and Vince would call in the orders. He commented to his buddies how nice that girl on the phone was. They set them up on a blind date which led to a marriage of 59 years.
In 1948, they moved to New York City, where Vince grew up. Edna worked at several businesses on Long Island while Vince attended NYU and became a high school Spanish teacher. She stopped working when their son Tom was born in 1958. Almost every summer, they returned to the Black Hills to visit Edna's side of the family. In 1988, they moved back to Rapid permanently.
Edna was active in the Canyon Lake Activity Center for decades, serving on their Board, volunteering in the front office, running bingo, etc. Her entire life, she had been known by almost everyone who met her as an incredibly kind and sincere person. She was gifted at bringing out the best in people. One of Vince's closest and insightful friends said if Edna didn't stop working when she did, she would be the CEO of a corporation.
Survivors include her son, Tom (Cathy) Durkin of Rapid City; beloved granddaughter, Mary of Fargo, ND; nephews, George (Linda) Williams and Jack (Velda) Williams; and nieces Donna (friend Ed) Hilton, Mary Williams, and Karen (Larry) Guischer, all of the Black Hills area.
She was preceded in death by Vince in 2006; her parents; sister, Emma (Don) Brandeberry; brothers Francis (Deloris) Williams and Walter Williams; nieces, Kathy Gray and Colleen Biggins, and nephew, Scott Brandeberry.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 with a Christian Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday May 14, 2021 at the Blessed Sacrament Church with the Very Rev. Timothy Hoag presiding. Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Canyon Lake Activity Center or the Wounded Warrior Project.