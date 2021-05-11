Edna M. Durkin

RAPID CITY | Edna Mae Durkin, 96, peacefully went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center. She was a Christmas baby, born December 25, 1924 in Rapid City to Josephine (Schulz) and George Williams.

Edna was raised on the family farm north of Box Elder. While attending Rapid City High School, she moved to town and lived with the Charles Ray family during the week, and assisted Dr. Ray at his dental clinic.

A few years after graduation, she met and married Vincent Durkin on August 11, 1946. Vince had moved to Rapid City after discharge from the Army Air Force in September 1945 to open a night club, the Club Green Acres, with his surviving war buddies. Edna worked for a company that supplied clubs and Vince would call in the orders. He commented to his buddies how nice that girl on the phone was. They set them up on a blind date which led to a marriage of 59 years.

In 1948, they moved to New York City, where Vince grew up. Edna worked at several businesses on Long Island while Vince attended NYU and became a high school Spanish teacher. She stopped working when their son Tom was born in 1958. Almost every summer, they returned to the Black Hills to visit Edna's side of the family. In 1988, they moved back to Rapid permanently.