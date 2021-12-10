SIOUX FALLS | Edna McDaniel, 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Ava's House Hospice with her family at her side. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. An online guestbook and service live stream link will be available at www.georgeboom.com .

Edna Skillman, daughter of Elmer and Glenda (Moyer) Skillman was born February 13, 1936, in Ainsworth, Nebraska. At a young age the family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where she graduated from Rapid City High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Charles Neller in 1957. They were blessed with three children, Charles, Laurel, and Jane. In 1999 she was married to Gary McDaniel in Sioux Falls and they moved back to Rapid City. After Gary's passing, she connected with Loren Paulson and they enjoyed time together before his passing. Edna continued to live in Rapid City for many years before returning to Sioux Falls. Edna was active in the local art scenes of the communities in which she lived, until the last few years.