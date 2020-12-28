Edward E. Thompson

Aug. 30, 1942 – Dec. 23, 2020
STURGIS | Edward Engle Thompson was born August 30, 1942 to LeRoy and Lois Thompson and spent his childhood at the family ranch. He was active in the Alkali Troopers 4-H Club and ultimately won the coveted 4-H Trip to Washington, DC. Ed attended Sturgis High School, graduating in 1960. Ed always knew he wanted to ranch on Alkali, but knew the value of a college education and attended the University of Wyoming from 1960-66, earning degrees in animal husbandry and business.
After graduating, Ed returned to Alkali and began ranching with his dad. Ed would say that his expertise in ranching came from his dad, and his uncle, Clayton Thompson. He was on the County Fair Board, the Hospital Board, a member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. Ed's sport was definitely polo, having played since he was teenager with the Alkali Polo Team in Ket Ketelsen's pasture.
On August 31, 2013, Ed married Rosalita Fritz at the ranch. Rosy brought Ed much joy as they traveled and hosted family and friends at the ranch. On Saturday evenings, Ed and Rosy especially enjoyed dances at the Senior Center in Rapid City. They lived at the ranch until October 2020, when they moved to the Primrose Retirement Village in Rapid City. Edward passed peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020, at the Hospice House in Rapid City. He was surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Rosy, and her children, Veronica (Justin) Kusser and family, Donavan (Renae) Schoon and family, and Gregory (Trish) Schoon and family; his sister, Nancy (Phil) Harlan; his nephew, Daniel (Beth) Harlan and son, Matthew James; and nephew, Peter Harlan (fiancée, Megan Donohue). He was loved by many and will be missed by all who remember his character and presence in the community.
Due to concerns around COVID-19, a small family burial service will be held, followed by a larger memorial service later in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com