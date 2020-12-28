Edward E. Thompson

Aug. 30, 1942 – Dec. 23, 2020

STURGIS | Edward Engle Thompson was born August 30, 1942 to LeRoy and Lois Thompson and spent his childhood at the family ranch. He was active in the Alkali Troopers 4-H Club and ultimately won the coveted 4-H Trip to Washington, DC. Ed attended Sturgis High School, graduating in 1960. Ed always knew he wanted to ranch on Alkali, but knew the value of a college education and attended the University of Wyoming from 1960-66, earning degrees in animal husbandry and business.

After graduating, Ed returned to Alkali and began ranching with his dad. Ed would say that his expertise in ranching came from his dad, and his uncle, Clayton Thompson. He was on the County Fair Board, the Hospital Board, a member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. Ed's sport was definitely polo, having played since he was teenager with the Alkali Polo Team in Ket Ketelsen's pasture.