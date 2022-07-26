RAPID CITY - Edward "Ed" Fitzgerald 85 of Rapid City passed away Monday July 25.

Family and friends can pay their respects 4:00pm-6:00pm on Friday, July 29th, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with a Wake Service to begin at 6:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 4500 Jackson Blvd. Burial services will be private for family only on the following Monday. Online Condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Ed was born on December 11, 1936, in Lead, South Dakota. He was the second son of Clarence and Lottie Fitzgerald, of Rapid City. He attended elementary school in New Underwood and Wall, and high school at Rapid City Cathedral. He earned a B.S. in Science Education from BHSU in 1959. He earned a master's degree through the National Science Foundation from the University of Minnesota.

Ed was a teacher at Cathedral High School and West Junior High in the Rapid City School District for more than three decades. Early in his career, he also served as a basketball coach and Forest Service Ranger in the summers. Later, he coached his son Kevin's Little League teams. He also enjoyed watching Hard Hats baseball in Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, which is named after his uncle. Ed was a passionate fan of Notre Dame football. His love of all things Irish and all things Notre Dame led his daughter Kathryn to attend the university. He also founded and served as President of the local Notre Dame Club of the Black Hills for several years. Under his leadership this club was twice recognized by the university as the best local alumni club of any size in the entire country. Ed was also a skilled hobbyist in wood turning. He gifted family and friends with many beautiful handmade pieces. Ed's big loves were his wife and family, the Black Hills, and music. He was dearly loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his sister Carole, of Albany, CA; his wife Marilyn and daughter Kathryn, of Rapid City; son Kevin and daughter-in-law Robin, of West Salem, WI; and daughter Deborah and son-in-law Dave, of Littleton, CO. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kevin and Robin's daughters Bria and Kate and Deborah and Dave's daughter Jordan and son Dillon, as well as his siblings' children and grandchildren in California, Idaho, and Nevada.

He was preceded in death by Lottie and Clarence; his brother Dennis, USMC, retired; sister Beverly, of Rapid City; and younger brother Michael, of Hawthorne, NV, who was also a retired teacher.