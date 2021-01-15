SIOUX FALLS | Edward K. Rohla died on Jan. 7, 2021 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. He was 76 years old and passed away due to complications after a two-month battle with Covid-19.

Ed was born on Nov. 1, 1944. He was the youngest of the three children born to Robert and Eleanor Rohla. He was born, grew up, and lived most of his life on the family farm north of Carter, SD.

Ed began his elementary education at the Red Hill School and went on to attend Witten High School, lettering in track and field, and graduating in 1963. After graduation, he attended Scottsbluff Junior College for one year.

Ed was deeply involved with the family farm for the majority of his life. He worked, first with his father, brother and uncles, and later with his nephew, raising hogs, chickens, and cattle, as well as planting and harvesting crops. He was dedicated to the daily chores of the farm, care of the livestock, and the planting seasons. Ed was thankful to be able to share his life and love of the farm with his nephew and business partner, Rich Shimek.