SCENIC, SD | Edward Robert Zietlow, 89, (Scenic, SD ) Victoria, British Columbia, Canada passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. at his home.

Ed was born near Presho, SD on August 13, 1932 to Alvin Sr. and Edith (Hemenway) Zietlow. He grew up on Hart Table near Scenic, on the edge of the South Dakota Badlands.

He completed his BA Degree at Dakota Wesleyan University, where he took classes from George McGovern in the fifties. After serving with the U. S. Seventh Army in Germany, he studied creative writing at Boston University with New England novelist Gerald Warner Brace.

In the sixties he received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Washington. In 1965, Ed became an Associate Professor in the English Department at The University of Victoria In Victoria, British Columbia until his retirement.

A published author, Ed's book, These Same Hills was listed in the N.Y. Times Book Review among the best books of the year for 1960. He published a total of 5 books with one comprising of a double novel. At the time of his death he was working on a 6th. McGovern was featured on one of Ed's books stating that...Zietlow Is "making an important contribution in authenticating the historical currents and life of our area."

Ed Is survived by his loving sister-in-law, Janet Zietlow of Rapid City; his Nephew, Lloyd (Carolin) Zietlow of Rapid City; his Niece, Cecilia (Bill) Steen of Scenic; Great Nephew Brady Zietlow of Richmond, Virginia; Great Niece Emily Zietlow of Rapid City; Great Nephew Dallas Steen of Scenic; Great Niece Samantha (Tony) Curry of Wheaton, Minn.; Great-Great Nephews & Nieces: Aiden, Blayke, Ulyan, & Wyatt.