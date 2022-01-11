RAPID CITY | Edwin "Ed" Landeen, 77, passed away on January 3, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. Ed was born in Douglas, Arizona, on April 19, 1944, to Clarence and Marjorie (Georgeson) Landeen.

Ed graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1963. He was always a hard worker and started working for his dad's construction company operating heavy machinery in his teens. His hard work allowed him to buy himself a brand new 1961 Chevy Impala SS bubble top when he was in high school. After graduation he continued to work for his father and later started driving trucks over the road during the winter. While he only drove trucks over the road for a few years, he was still able to get to see much of the country.

He married his wife Rebecca "Becky" (Rich) on January 23, 1971. Their son Joel was born in 1973. After getting married, Ed took a job with All American Freight so he could stay closer to home. He eventually left American and took a job with Consolidated Freightways where he worked until his first retirement in 2002. After taking a year off, Becky suggested he needed more to do, so he decided to take a job as a bailiff at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. Ed loved his job at the courthouse and the many new friends he made during his years working as a bailiff. After Becky retired in 2006, they began spending their winters in Arizona. Becky passed away in 2009 after a long battle with cancer. While this was a hard time for Ed, he found comfort in his family and friends. After Becky's passing he continued to work at the courthouse and spend his winters in Arizona. Several years ago he retired for good and started spending more time in Arizona. In the last year of his life, he moved to Rapid City to be closer to his son Joel and daughter-in-law Renee.

Ed was a kind person who liked to meet new people and loved to strike up conversations with complete strangers. He made friends wherever he went. In his free time Ed enjoyed golfing, and for many years if he wasn't working you would likely find him on a golf course.

Grateful for sharing his life are his son, Joel Landeen and daughter-in-law Renee (Arnio) of Rapid City, SD; siblings, Claren Ritter of Madison, SD; Gary (Pat) Landeen of Sioux Falls, SD; Francis (Sharon) Landeen of Sioux Falls, SD; Janelle Smedsrud of Sioux Falls, SD; Jeff (Lynn) Landeen of Madison, SD; and Trudy (Joe) Luther of Sioux Falls, SD; and his special friend Maria Cervantes of Scottsdale, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Becky.

No immediate services are planned. The family plans to hold a memorial service in Sioux Falls in the late spring or early summer.

