Edyth Rosalee Olson Warne passed peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 100 years of age. She was born on March 20, 1922, in Dallas, SD. She was the 5th child of Anna Victoria Forsberg Olson and Joseph Nathaniel Olson, whose families emigrated to the United States from Sweden.

She married Maynard Leslie Warne on December 31, 1949, and they moved to Rapid City, SD. They built Warne Chemical & Equipment Company where she did the bookkeeping. She was active in the local Women's Club and Chamber of Commerce. They were members of the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, and in their later years attended Bible Fellowship Church.

Edyth was an avid reader, excellent seamstress and quilter. They enjoyed travelling and spending winters in Florida. On her 75th birthday, she went parasailing in Hawaii, and near her 100th birthday she went skiing at Terry Peak with Black Hills Ski for Light. She said she hoped she could inspire other seniors to be more adventurous and enjoy life more fully.

She expressed gratitude for her children in her writing, "I don't remember each individual event. I just remember the happy, loving occasions with my precious children. They all meant more to me than anything else in the world. Me world would have been empty and without purpose without each and every one of my children. They have brought me much joy – some grief and sorrow – but always so much love and respect. I thank God for all these gifts of love." She was also a mother to many others growing up who found safety, solace, and grace in her loving embrace.

She was predeceased by her husband, M.L. Warne; and her siblings Archie, Nathan, Evelyn, and Elizabeth Olson.

She is survived by her brother, J.D. (Melba) Olson; her children, Greg Warne (Norma Smith), Lona Warne (Bruce Ganter), Ida Warne (Steve) Craft, Rose Warne DuBois, Becky Warne (Gilles) Canesse, and Ed (Janet) Warne; her grandchildren: Leslie (Roy) Chamberlin, Michael Warne, Carley (Eric) Durgin, Cori Voegele, Ahna Mee, Jared (Marissa) Utrup, Chelsie Utrup, Tyler Craft, Brianna Craft, Evan (Florence) Craft, Melissa Stanton, Austin Pearce, and Mya Warne along with numerous grandchildren through 5 generations.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edyth Warne will be graciously accepted by the Manatee County Girls Club Foundation, 3809 59th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209, www.justforgirls.org, or directly through this link: https://bit.ly/EdythWarne.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota St., Rapid City, SD. Burial will follow at the Custer Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign Edyth's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com