OELRICHS | Edythe Amelia Morgan, 84, of Oelrichs, SD, passed away December 3, 2021, at Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs, SD.

Edythe was born January 4, 1937, to Gustave and Ruth (Loghry) Marks.

Edythe is survived by her sons, Tom (Cindy) Morgan of Rapid City, SD; Mark (Angie) Morgan of Cheyenne, WY; Tim (Peggy) Morgan of Spokane, WA; Mat (Pam) Morgan of Charlotte, NC; brother, Arthur Marks; sister, Aggie Bostrum; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.