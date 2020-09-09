Eggers, Frances

Return to homepage ×
QUINN | Frances Lorene Eggers, 82, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Quinn Community Center.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
