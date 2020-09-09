 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eggers, Frances

Eggers, Frances

{{featured_button_text}}

QUINN | Frances Lorene Eggers, 82, died Sept. 5, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Quinn Community Center.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News