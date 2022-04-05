Eileen Garman, age 82, of Alzada MT, went home to heaven on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Andy Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at 2:00 PM at Moorcroft Cemetery, in Moorcroft WY.