Eileen Garman

Eileen Garman, age 82, of Alzada MT, went home to heaven on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Andy Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at 2:00 PM at Moorcroft Cemetery, in Moorcroft WY.

Eileen"s funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

