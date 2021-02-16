Eileen M. Kusser

HIGHMORE | Eileen Marie Kusser, 88, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Miller.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children Sheila Kusser of Highmore; Jan Talley of Pierre; John Kusser of Highmore; Trish Wendte and husband Jim of Pierre; Marilyn Ring and husband Mike of Highmore; and Dan Kusser of Highmore; grandchildren: Crystal Bonnichsen and husband Richard Oeckler, Zumbro Falls, MN; Wendy Bonnichsen, Eden Prairie, MN; Sarah Klumper and husband Lucas, Lakeville, MN; Justin Bonnichsen and wife Morgan, Highmore; and Max Ring, Highmore; great grandchildren: Susie, Kara and Harper Klumper, and Briar, Havyn, Rhett, and Collyns Bonnichsen; son-in-law, Steve Bonnichsen; friends who are family: Mike and Clela Henson, Huron; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: LaVonne Kusser, Betty and Ronnie Heckenlaible, Highmore; Carolyn Beranek and Mary Beranek, Miller; cousin: Kenny and Sandy Werdel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Highmore. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, at the church, with Father Chistianus Hendrick, celebrant. Burial will follow at Kusser Cemetery, rural Highmore. Masks are highly encouraged at all services.