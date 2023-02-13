Eileen Seim, 56, of Eagle Butte, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Cheyenne River Health Center, Eagle Butte.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. MST, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Eagle Butte. Burial will be in the Eagle Butte Cemetery. Wake services will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the church, with a procession from the 4-mile at 4:00 p.m.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Eileen's arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)