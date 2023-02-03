RAPID CITY - Elaine E. (Bielmaier) Behrens was born on February 12, 1932 to John and Bessie (Brehm) Bielmaier at Wall, SD. Elaine died on January 29, 2023 in Rapid City, SD.

Elaine attended school in Wall, SD, working there until she moved to Rapid City in 1949 to attend Green's Beauty School.

On November 25, 1961, Elaine married George T. Behrens in Rapid City, SD, and their son, Donald C. Behrens, was born on October 20, 1962.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, John and Bessie Bielmaier; and a brother, Robert Bielmaier. She is survived by her son, Donald.

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, George.