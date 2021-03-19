Elaine E. Towne

RAPID CITY | Elaine Elizabeth Towne passed away at Monument Health in Rapid City on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 2, 1929 to Arthur and Amelia Karnatz in Esbon, KS.

She married Richard A. Towne on May 16, 1947. They had four children: Linda E. (Butch) Lindsey, Marsha L. (Bradly) Colling, Richard M. (Dana McDaniels) Towne, and Robert Allen Towne (died at only five hours old).

Elaine worked at St. Catherine's Hospital in McCook, NE, De Paul Hospital in Cheyenne, WY, and Rapid City Regional Hospital as well as Bennet Clarkson Hospital in Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; husband, Richard A. Towne; baby son, Robert A. Towne; her brother, Earl Karnatz of California; and her sisters, Eleanor Duncan and Estella Reeve, both of Superior, NE. She was also preceded by her nephews, Robert and Rodney Reeve.