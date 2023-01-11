RAPID CITY - With heavy and contented hearts we announce the death of our beloved mother, grand and great-grandmother, Elaine Mechaley, who passed away on Monday, January 9, 2022, at the age of 97.

Elaine was born in Murdo, SD, on January 16, 1925, to George and Anna Saxer. She was raised in Rapid City and graduated in 1943 from Rapid City High School.

Being the daughter of a Milwaukee Railroad Engineer, she grew up loving a good train ride. She also grew up with a mother who never learned to drive and this gave mom a desire to drive her car every day - her wings to freedom! She was always ready for a good "road trip" - at the age of 93 she drove off to Wyoming to see the last solar eclipse of her life.

As young kids, we will never forget the time she drove her station wagon (with five kids before seat belts were invented) from our cousin's ranch south of Belvidere to the Rapid City Hospital in one and a half hours and beat the ambulance to town. And yes, she was "the little old lady from Pasadena" in Rapid City.

She was very active and loved to go to rodeos, horse shows, basketball, baseball and soccer games, wrestling tournaments and graduations. Even though she was alone for 23 years after being married for 51, she continued to live life to the fullest. You never knew where she would show up in her little maroon Camry as she cruised around Rapid City and the country.

She was known for her love of searching cookbooks to find the best recipes and then making them for family get-togethers. We loved her cooking and will never forget some of our favorites: chicken and noodles, picnic baked beans and fried chicken, chocolate cake, roast beef dinners, and strawberry angel food whipped desert. She made birthday cakes for everyone in the family up until she entered Clarkson one year ago.

The community benefitted from her cooking skills also as she was a Stevens High School "lunch lady" for 28 years. We know she was humble and didn't want this long of an obituary—she told us to write: "She lived, she cooked, she died!"

As family, we will always remember her for that quick wit, perseverance (she raised six kids including twins!), tasty cooking and love of a thick chocolate malt. But most importantly we remember her kind heart and the love she gave to her family. Her endless support will be missed by all of us. Thank you Mom!

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, George and Anna Saxer, brother, George Saxer, Jr., and sister, Karen Longfellow. She is survived by her children: Rob and Margaret Mechaley, Barb and Mark Wicks, Trish and Mike Comer, Pete and Michelle Mechaley, Paul Mechaley, (all of Rapid City) and Kevin Mechaley of Las Vegas, NV. She has 12 grandchildren;, 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

We want to thank the caring staff at Clarkson for their love of our Mom throughout the year. Rest in peace, Mom, Jesus welcomes you home!

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service to be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at the church at 10:00 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Elaine at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.