Sunday, December 19, 2021, Elayne Donna Rowe passed away in her home surrounded by her husband and children. Elayne was born in Murdo, South Dakota on November 12, 1952, to Jack and LaVonne “Bonnie” Porterfield. In 1971, Elayne was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Bow Basin High School. She went on to pursue her degree in social work at the University of Wyoming, graduating with honors in 1977. Her son, Simon was born in 1972 and daughter Ara was born in 1977. Her children were the light of her life, and she was an amazing mother who loved fiercely and unconditionally. She was the “fun” Mom and treated her children's friends as her own. In 1987, Elayne met the love of her life, Nick Rowe. They married on December 14, 1998, and had a wonderful life together gardening, hosting family get togethers and spending time at their beautiful home. They loved becoming Grandparents and spent as much time possible with their grandchildren. Besides spending time with her family and friends. Elayne had a passion for growing heirloom tomatoes, peppers, and flowers; tracing her family tree; playing the piano; painting rocks; following politics and reading. Elayne loved animals and was often seen around town walking her beloved dog Scout. She also loved music and loved to dance and sing. Elayne had a kind fun loving soul. She liked everyone and always looked for the good in every person she met, especially the underdog. Elayne is survived by her husband Nick; children Simon (Holly) Baumkratz, Ara (Tony) Baumstarck, step-daughter Barb (Reed) Burson; grandchildren Ethan, Jack, Jordan, Maylie, Marcus, Dillon, Paula, Emily and Reed Jr; her brothers Randy (Leslie) Porterfield, Larry (Tina) Porterfield, Marty “Spud” Porterfield and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents Jack and Bonnie Porterfield, sister Sheila Kindt, nephew Mike Kindt and best friend Sherry Manton. A celebration of life will be held on January 15th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the VFW in Newcastle Wy (2990 W Main St). Condolences can be sent to Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY, 82701. Condolences may also be expressed at www.meridianmortuary.com.