Eleanor Coddington

As her children grew older, Eleanor began substitute teaching, which she did for many years. In her 40s, she studied family counseling and volunteered at a low-cost community counseling service. At 50, she got her Reading Specialist Credential and took a class in computer science so she could understand when her son told her about what he did at work. At 60, she took a two-year study program in Quantum Energetics, a New Age healing practice that included one heck of a lot of physiology. She always kept learning and reading.

Eleanor was perhaps best defined by her spiritual life and her devotion to her family. She and Dick always attended church in the many places they lived, worshiping and learning with many denominations over the years. In 1975, they joined Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, CA and this was their church home for many years. Eleanor also began to study hands-on healing during these years, and discovered she had a gift of the spirit for healing. She took no credit for this, maintaining that it was the Holy Spirit at work with her as conduit. Many people benefited from her healing gift over the years, and this was the work in which she took the most joy.