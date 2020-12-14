 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleanor P. Hahn

Eleanor P. Hahn

{{featured_button_text}}
Eleanor P. Hahn

RAPID CITY | Eleanor P. Hahn, 94, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born May 21, 1926 in Belle Fourche to Hans and Nina (Johnson) Palo. Eleanor graduated from Belle Fourche High School and worked as a telephone operator most of her life.

Eleanor was an avid bird watcher.

Survivors include her sons, Brian Hahn of Rapid City, and Bruce Hahn of Prineville, OR; nephew, Richard Palo of France; and one grandson.

Eleanor's wished were to be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may sign Eleanor's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News