RAPID CITY | Eleanor P. Hahn, 94, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born May 21, 1926 in Belle Fourche to Hans and Nina (Johnson) Palo. Eleanor graduated from Belle Fourche High School and worked as a telephone operator most of her life.

Eleanor was an avid bird watcher.

Survivors include her sons, Brian Hahn of Rapid City, and Bruce Hahn of Prineville, OR; nephew, Richard Palo of France; and one grandson.

Eleanor's wished were to be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may sign Eleanor's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com