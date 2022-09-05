Eleanore Mae Buus, 88, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. A graveside service was held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Servicemen's cemetery in Mitchell, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are her three children: Darwin (Lauree) Buus Jr., Rapid City, SD, Crystal Buus, Mitchell, SD, Coral (Marlo) Sievert, Mitchell, SD; three grandchildren: Jonathon (Tara) Sievert, Mitchell, SD, Nathon (Melanie) Sievert, Mitchell, SD, Amanda (Joe) Swenson, Sioux Falls, SD; four great-grandchildren: George and Mae Swenson, Sioux Falls, SD, Theodore and Eleanore Sievert, Mitchell, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Buus Sr.; her parents; three sisters: Lena, Bernice and Thelma; and a brother, Marvin.

