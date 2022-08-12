RAPID CITY - Elisabeth Wilczynski peacefully passed from this earth to her heavenly home on August 10, 2022, at the age of 93 with her daughter by her side.

She was born February 7, 1929 in Germany and came to America with her husband and three young boys searching for a better life.

She is survived by daughter, Marianne; sons, Richard (Barb) Wilczynski, and Bogdan Wilczynski; daughter in-laws, Cheryl Schmidt, and Sandy Wilczynski; as well as numerous grandchildren.

Her faith and her love for the Lord sustained her throughout her life.

Elisabeth is preceded in death by her husband Francis, daughter Brigitta, and son Gunther Wilczynski.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.