Elizabeth "Betty" Fetzer

SPEARFISH - Elizabeth "Betty" Fetzer, 94 of Spearfish, passed away on March 9, 2022, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

Betty lived a very full 94 years of life. The most treasured things in her life were her family, friends and the game of golf. She played her last game of golf at the age of 90!

She is survived by her sons Ed and Leslie Sewell, Scott Sewell; granddaughter, Ann Sewell and brother Bob Sinclair and his family.

Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. A memorial has been established.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or sent to 601 Meier Ave. Spearfish, SD 57783.

