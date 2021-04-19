Elizabeth 'Betty' Schleuning

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth “Betty” Schleuning, 89, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born July 20, 1931 to Clarence and Mabel Pascoe in Spearfish. She attended elementary and high school in Spearfish. She received a one-year business degree from BHSU in 1950. She then worked in Belle Fourche, at Fort Meade in Sturgis and Rapid City.

Dancing was a favorite pastime of Betty's. It was at one of those Saturday night dances where she met her husband, Vern Schleuning. They were married on Nov. 20, 1955. They shared a love of dancing and became very involved in square dancing.

They lived in Rapid City after their marriage. They purchased a farm north of Rapid City on Elk Creek. There they milked cows, raised row crops, and alfalfa. This is also where they raised their four children and instilled in them a solid work ethic and a sense of integrity.

After selling the farm they moved to Winner and purchased an auto parts business. Betty loved being a part of the business. Up until this time, she had devoted herself to raising her family.