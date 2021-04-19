Elizabeth 'Betty' Schleuning
RAPID CITY | Elizabeth “Betty” Schleuning, 89, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born July 20, 1931 to Clarence and Mabel Pascoe in Spearfish. She attended elementary and high school in Spearfish. She received a one-year business degree from BHSU in 1950. She then worked in Belle Fourche, at Fort Meade in Sturgis and Rapid City.
Dancing was a favorite pastime of Betty's. It was at one of those Saturday night dances where she met her husband, Vern Schleuning. They were married on Nov. 20, 1955. They shared a love of dancing and became very involved in square dancing.
They lived in Rapid City after their marriage. They purchased a farm north of Rapid City on Elk Creek. There they milked cows, raised row crops, and alfalfa. This is also where they raised their four children and instilled in them a solid work ethic and a sense of integrity.
After selling the farm they moved to Winner and purchased an auto parts business. Betty loved being a part of the business. Up until this time, she had devoted herself to raising her family.
Upon selling the business in Winner, they moved back to Rapid City, where they then had an opportunity to travel south in the winter. They were able to do this for two years. They enjoyed traveling to Arizona to enjoy the warmer winter months. Due to health reasons, they returned to Rapid City. Betty then cared for Vern until his death in 1999.
At that time, Betty began to volunteer at the Senior Citizen Center. She also joined the hospital sewing group and the cancer center making blankets and pillows for their patients. You could often find her with her friends from her apartment building playing Bunko, cards and doing puzzles. She looked forward to her Sunday lunches at McDonald's with the church ladies.
After the passing of her husband Vern, Betty continued to live a full and independent life. She enjoyed her time with her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Glenda (Craig) Blindert of Salem, Deb (Ryan) Olson of Erwin, Gary (Michele) Schleuning, Deadwood, and Paula (Dan) Vockrodt of Pierre; her brother, Kenneth (Lola) Pascoe of Spearfish; grandchildren Bridget, Luke, Andrew (Heidi), Jerod (Melanie), Stacy (Tyler), Derrick, Megan (Rodd) and Brandon (Kayla); and great-grandchildren Taylor, Courtnie, Khloe, Kinzlee, Kash, Kolt, William, Elsie, Evelyn (and one more on the way).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Schleuning, grandson Justin Schleuning; her parents; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Services for Betty Schleuning will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Canyon Lake Methodist Church. A private family burial will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.