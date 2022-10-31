 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth Dawn Albritton

  • Updated
Elizabeth Dawn Albritton

RAPID CITY - Elizabeth Dawn Albritton passed away October 24, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. She was born July 24, 1987 to Susan Yordy and John Albritton in Bradenton FL.

She is survived by her children: Elitheanna Dulin, Kiersten Dulin, and Slyler Dulin; brother, Richard (Bo) Heinze (Elizabeth); sister, Suzanna Heinze; and mother, Susan Yordy. She was preceded in death by her father, John Albritton. She will be cremated and moved to Florida for final interment.

She spent most of her childhood in Florida and Georgia, and moved to Rapid City in 2012. Elizabeth loved motorcycles, rock hunting, fishing and being on her family's farm. She traveled back and forth to Florida, but she considered Rapid City her home.

She was trying to better her life. She loved to laugh. She was a sweet and beautiful soul. She will forever be the brightest light in the dark.

She will forever be missed.

