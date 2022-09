NEWELL - Elizabeth Jackson, 68, of Newell, SD, died August 25, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 8, 10:00 a.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.