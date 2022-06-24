Elizabeth Jean (Seitz) Pauley

RAPID CITY - Elizabeth Jean Seitz was born in Deadwood, SD, on November 11, 1928, to George and Jessie (Zerba) Seitz.

Betty was a farm girl through and through, growing up with her parents and three older siblings on an irrigated farm on the Belle Fourche River, east of Vale, where her grandparents had settled in 1909. She attended Vale schools, graduating from high school a year early in 1945. She lost her father, whom she adored, in 1947, and then two years later lovingly cared for her mother who died of cancer in 1949. Betty persevered and, along with her brother Jim, borrowed the money to keep the farm in the family.

Betty married Ezra "Ezzie" Pauley on November 11, 1950, and they began married life on the Pauley farm further down the river valley east of Vale. Ezzie woke up every morning for the next 65 years believing he'd won the lottery by marrying Betty Seitz, the sweetest, smartest, prettiest girl he ever knew. In 1956 they moved to the Seitz place and into the adobe brick farmhouse Betty's father had built in the mid-1930s.

The quintessential farm girl became the quintessential farm wife, working in the fields and the lambing sheds, painting barns, building cabinets, cooking for sheep shearing crews, gardening, teaching Sunday school, and raising two boys. Betty was somewhat shy and definitely a homebody, but she also had gumption, a pioneer spirit and a deep faith, believing that hard work and God's grace would carry her through most any trial. In her own words: "Farming is a difficult way to make a living, and it is certainly not for everyone. Sometimes I marvel that it is for anyone! But farm life has many rewards and most of the time we have been very happy on this farm."

Despite the tragedy of losing both her parents at a young age, losing Ezzie in 2016, and son Greg in 2019, Betty believed she had lived a charmed life and was grateful to the Lord for blessing her with a family she loved. Betty Pauley lived all but five of her 93 years on the Seitz-Pauley farmstead, and died on June 15, 2022, at home in the house her father built.Betty suffered from dementia toward the end of her life and was thankful for the care provided by her daughter-in-law, Amy and the other special caregivers who attended her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessie; siblings, Doris Thurlow Lien, George Jr. (Helen), and Jim; husband, Ezra, and son, Greg.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Amy; grandson, Ethan (Sarah); son, Randy (Pat); grandchildren, Isaac (Jackie), Eva, and Cessy (Brian) Dillon; great-granddaughters, Edie and Faith; sister-in-law, Helen Seitz, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Vale Cemetery.

Those who wish to honor Betty's memory may do so by performing an act of kindness for someone in need, or by making a contribution to Hospice of the Northern Hills.

