Elizabeth M. Kistler

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth Marguerite Fox Kistler was born Nov. 12, 1924 in Westport, SD, to John Henry and Martha (Krinz) Fox, the fourth of 12 children. She moved with her family to the Black Hills in the Spring of 1930. She attended all eight grades in a one-room school in Terry, SD. Skipping a couple of grades, she graduated early, at which time she started working as a hired girl wherever she was needed, helping new mothers or families with illness.

The first year she worked part-time on a sheep ranch in Wyoming. She also worked as a domestic in the Homestake mansion in Lead and washed dishes in the Black Hills Cafe in Lead.

She married Harland Kistler on Jan. 31, 1942 at which time they went to work on the Glove ranch in Centennial Valley near Spearfish. In October of that year they moved to Harland's father's ranch in Rapid Valley. When the ranch was sold they moved to Rapid City where Harland went to work for the McMahon grain elevator and Elizabeth did janitor work off and on.

In September of 1959 they moved to several different farms before buying a place in Rapid Valley where they had a small dairy. In 1973 they sold out and moved to rural Tilford, at which time she went to work at the Fort Meade VA hospital, retiring Dec. 31, 1986.