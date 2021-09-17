Ella Mae Dalton

Ella Mae was born in Rapid City to Albert and Evalaine (Keister) Collins on April 10, 1931. She married the love of her life, Milburn “Dick” Dalton on October 19, 1952 in Rapid City. They spent 59 happy years together before his passing in 2011. They were blessed with two children: Thomas and Dollie. Ella Mae worked hard all her life starting out milking cows on her family's farm before graduating from Rapid City Central High School. She would go on to work as an accountant for Coca Cola Company before devoting her life to her family as a homemaker. Ella Mae was a devout Christian and instilled the love of Christ in her family through her various charitable donations to children's food banks and her own personal acts of kindness to anyone in need in her community.