RAPID CITY | Ellen F. McKnight, born Feb. 5, 1930, in Mission, SD, to George and Edith Hoehne, passed away on March 25, 2021.

She grew up in Piedmont and Igloo, SD, and in 1950, married Richard "Dick" McKnight. Dick was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in the state of Washington. After his discharge, Ellen and Dick moved to Rapid City, where they had daughters Jari and Cyndi.

She began her career at Ellsworth AFB and was very involved with many civic and charitable organizations. Ellen was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 55 years and also enjoyed a wonderful collection of friends, bridge groups, and her church.

Ellen and Dick moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and Fargo, ND, where she continued her career as a staffing specialist for the U.S. Air Force. After relocating to Denver, CO, she retired to her beloved Rapid City and the Black Hills. She loved volunteering at the Chapel in the Hills for 17 years.