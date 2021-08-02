Ellen J. Pfisterer

RAPID CITY | Ellen Jean Pfisterer, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at her home at Westhills Village.

Ellen was born March 28, 1933 in Midwest, Wyoming and grew up in Casper, Wyoming with her brother, Charles. She graduated high school in 1951 from Natrona County High School in Casper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elnora (Bea) and Ralph Prior of Casper, Wyoming; her husband, Ted Pfisterer of Rapid City; and her lovely granddaughter Ashely Jacobsen of Manitou Springs, Colorado.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracey (Terry) Jacobsen of Lake Andes, SD; her son, Tim (Shelly) Pfisterer of Rapid City; three grandchildren, Shelby (Christian) Bird of Minot, ND, Kyle Jacobson and Sara Pfisterer from Rapid City; four great-grandchildren, Tiernan, Riordan, Kielan and Oran Bird; and her brother, Charles (Vyrla) Prior of Casper, WY.

Ted and Ellen moved to Rapid City in 1966, soon thereafter they purchased a small ranch in the Black Hills and raised their son and daughter there.

Ellen was active in PEO, volunteered at the hospital and was very involved in the community. Ellen loved to play bridge, mahjong and gin with her family and friends. Ellen also loved to travel with her family and friends.